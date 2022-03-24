Kashmiri man denied booked room in Delhi, Oyo Rooms removes hotel from platform

Srinagar, Mar 24: Amid the ongoing controversy over the movie 'The Kashmir Files', a Kashmiri man has been allegedly denied room by a hotel in Delhi after which Oyo Rooms removed it from the platform.
In a roughly 2 minute video of the purported incident, the Kashmiri man from is seen arguing with the woman at the reception why they were denying him the room booked by him online. The woman after apparently speaking with the hotel owner tells the Kashmiri man that the local police had directed them not to allow J&K residents into the hotel after which the man leaves.
However Delhi Police, in a a statement, denied having issued any such directions.
"A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. Reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police... no such direction has been given... willful misrepresentation can attract penal action," the Delhi Police tweeted.
"Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action," it added.
Meanwhile, the Oyo Rooms took the hotel off its platform after the video went viral.
"Our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something that we will compromise on, ever. We will definitely check what compelled the hotel to deny check-in. We thank you for bringing this to our notice," the hotel chain said in a tweet.