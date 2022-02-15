Kashmiri student arrested in MP for 'objectionable' social media post on Pulwama attack anniversary

Srinagar Feb 15: A Kashmiri youth enrolled at a college in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly sharing an "objectionable" video on the social media on the 3rd anniversary of Pulwama attack.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the suicide attack.
As per spokesman of the J&K Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, the student enrolled at the SV PG College Neemuch Madhya Pradesh posted an "objectionable video on social media regarding Pulwama Attack".
The student is studying under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme.
Quoting the college principal, Khuehami said that the student "posted a video of the slain Jawans of Pulwama on social media & wrote it as Babri’s revenge".
The police have arrested the student after an FIR was registered against him.
Local BJP youth leaders have reportedly filed a complaint in this regard.