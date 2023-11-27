KCR a slave of superstition: PM

Karimnagar (Telangana), Nov 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dubbed Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as “superstitious” and alleged that he demolished the state secretariat due to ‘superstition’.

Addressing BJP election rallies at Mahabubabad and Karimnagar, Modi lashed out at KCR for his alleged superstitious beliefs.

Stating that Telangana’s identity has been its tradition and technology, he said KCR put the stamp of superstition on it. “The secretariat built with public money was destroyed by him due to superstition. The farmhouse CM is a slave of superstition,” he said

“Ever since somebody told him that if Modi’s shadow falls on you, all your dreams will be shattered, he has been avoiding me. He does not come to the airport to receive me or for the meetings,” he added.

The Prime Minister asked the audience if a superstitious person can do any good to Telangana youth who have a modern outlook.

Exuding confidence that BJP will come to power in Telangana, he claimed that there is an air of change sweeping through the state.

Referring to the Delhi liquor scam in which KCR’s daughter Kavitha was questioned by the ED and CBI, Modi said if voted to power BJP will probe every string of the scam.

Stating that all the scams of KCR will be probed, Modi said the BJP would send the corrupt to jail. The BJP leader warned that if by mistake Congress comes to power, it will make Telangana its ATM

“There will be loot in every welfare scheme. To end one disease, people should not allow another disease,” he said. He urged people to trust him and BJP and assured them that the double engine government will fast track the development and solve their problems.

He alleged that both Congress and BRS were equally responsible for destroying Telangana.

“KCR long back realised the growing popularity of BJP and he had been trying to have friendship with BJP. He met me in Delhi and made the request. BJP does not work against the wishes of people of Telangana. Ever since his request was rejected by BJP, BRS is furious and it misses no opportunity to abuse me,” he said.

He said both BRS and Congress indulge in appeasement, promote corruption and dynastic rule.

He cautioned people that voting for Congress would mean paving way for bringing back KCR and recalled that several Congress MLAs joined BRS in the past.

Speaking in Karimnagar, he said this soil gave the country a Prime Minister in the form of P. V. Narasimha Rao but ‘Shahi Pariwar’ of Congress did not like him and insulted him at every step. “Even after his death Sahi Pariwar did not miss any chance to insult him,” he alleged.

Modi also said that when Congress was in power there used to be bomb blasts and terrorist organisations like PFI got encouragement.

“A large region of the country including Karimnagar was thrown into naxal violence. The BJP dealt a blow to terrorism and naxalism. The BJP checked naxal violence and the Telangana government could have benefited from it,” he said, alleging that the BRS government destroyed law and order in the state.