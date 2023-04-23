Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 23: Finally, Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who had been on the run since March 18, was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga district on Sunday.

The Waris Punjab De chief is being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh, where eight of his aides are already being held under the National Security Act (NSA).

As per police, Amritpal Singh was arrested from Rode village in Moga district.

Rode is the native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Amritpal had tried to pose himself as Bhindranwale 2.0.

taking to Twitter, the Punjab Police said: "Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by

Punjab Police... Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share."

Three days before his arrest, the Waris Punjab De chief's Britain-origin wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the Amritsar airport and not allowed by immigration officials to board a flight to Birmingham, officials said.

After questioning, Kaur has been sent to her home in Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district and asked her not to leave the country without informing the police.