Kidnap convict, murder accused score high marks in UP Board exams

He was deeply interested in English and History for which we also made all books available in the jail itself," said the official.



He is a topper among the inmates who appeared for Class 12 examinations.



Arjun Singh, a murder accused is lodged in the Ghaziabad jail. He obtained 76 per cent marks in Class 10 and did exceptionally well in maths and science.



A senior jail official said that Arjun's case is sub-judice, hence they would not be able to comment, but added that he wanted to study further and pursue his interest in studies.



Over 200 inmates lodged in different jails of Uttar Pradesh not just appeared in high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board but also came out with flying colours.