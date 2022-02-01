K'taka hijab row: Students to attend classes with hijab defying govt order

The issue is more likely to be blown into a major controversy as February 1 (Tuesday) is celebrated as the World Hijab Day.

Sources said that students will come to the college but won't shun hijab to attend classes. Police have been informed and no outsider will be allowed into the campus as the hijab row has put the academic career of 1,000 students at stake as they have to prepare for examinations which are going to be held in another two months.

On Monday, MLA Raghupathy Bhat, after holding a meeting at the Government Girls Pre-University College in Udupi, said the students who are protesting for wearing hijab to classrooms are being told to come to the college campus only if they shun it.