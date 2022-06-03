Lawrence Bishnoi claims 'rivalry' with Moosewala, tells cops his gang's members killed singer

According to them, Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, has alleged that Moosewala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year which led to a "rivalry" between him and the Punjabi singer.

Bishnoi has been very uncooperative and has not yet disclosed the names of his gang members who were the real conspirators being the killing, officials said.

The 28-year-old singer-politician was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, which is probing the matter, got the custody of Bishnoi for three days after arresting him from Tihar in a case registered under the Arms Act, officials added.

"Bishnoi has been very uncooperative so far. But during interrogation, he accepted that he had a rivalry with Moosewala and claimed that his gang members killed the singer.