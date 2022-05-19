Letter seized from Yasin Malik warned Kashmiris to disengage from football: NIA charge sheet

"In that letterhead, the terrorist organisations -- HM, LeT and JeM -- jointly warned the people, who supported the football tournament in the valley, to disengage themselves from the organisers of this game and to show loyalty to the freedom struggle," the probe agency stated.



"The allegations against Mohammad Yasin Malik is that he is the head of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), an organisation involved in terrorist and subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Being a part of the conspiracy related to secessionist and terrorist activities in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, he was arrested on April 10, 2019," the charge sheet said.



It is alleged that various terrorist organisations -- Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahiddin (HM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM), etc. -- with the support of ISI of Pakistan, perpetrated violence in the valley by attacking civilians and security forces. It is further alleged that in the year 1993 All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was formed to give a political front to the secessionist activities.