LG Manoj Sinha escapes unhurt in car accident in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi
Srinagar Feb: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday escaped unhurt in a car accident in Varanasi Uttar Pradesh, reports said.
Multiple reports said that LG Sinha was on way to his hometown Ghazipur when his car collided with an iron pillar installed on the slope of Rajghat bridge, locally known as Malviya Bridge. Sinha is in poll bound Uttar Pradesh to campaign for his party the BJP in the ongoing assembly polls.
In the mishap, the left side of the car was damaged while one wheel of the car was also punctured, reports said while Sinha who escaped unhurt in the incident, was sent to the destination in another car.
Soon after receiving the information, local e police immediately rushed to the spot including CO Anil Rai, Mughalsarai Inspector Brijesh Tiwari.
Ramnagar police station in-charge Inspector Ashwini Pandey said that no one was hurt in the accident.
Sinha is scheduled to address election rallies in different assembly constituencies including Ghazipur’s Zamania, Muhammadabad today.