LG Manoj Sinha escapes unhurt in car accident in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

Multiple reports said that LG Sinha was on way to his hometown Ghazipur when his car collided with an iron pillar installed on the slope of Rajghat bridge, locally known as Malviya Bridge. Sinha is in poll bound Uttar Pradesh to campaign for his party the BJP in the ongoing assembly polls.

In the mishap, the left side of the car was damaged while one wheel of the car was also punctured, reports said while Sinha who escaped unhurt in the incident, was sent to the destination in another car.