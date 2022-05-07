LPG price hiked by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,000 mark in most places

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 999.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from Rs 949.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks. Prices were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on March 22.

Since April 2021, prices have risen by Rs 190 per cylinder.

Petrol and diesel prices however continue to be on freeze for over a month now. The pause followed rates being hiked by a record Rs 10 per litre in a matter of 16 days beginning March 22.