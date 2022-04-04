Maharashtra: Sociology textbook for nurses hails dowry as boon to society!

The "gems" of social wisdom are available in "Textbook of Sociology for Nurses", penned by senior author T.K. Indrani, and published by the New Delhi-based Jaypee Brothers Medical Publishers Pvt. Ltd.

Following a furore in Maharashtra academic circles, the publishers informed IANS that they will delete the offensive sections in their future editions of the same textbook.

The idea of dowry, termed as preposterous by many, figures in Chapter 6, Pg. 122, contending the main cause of accepting dowry by the groom's parents is that they have to, in turn, give dowry to their outgoing daughters and sisters.

"Naturally, they look to the (incoming) dowry of their sons to meet their obligations in finding husbands for their daughters," the book seeks to justify.

Contacted for comments, Samina Khan, a spokesperson for the publication house, said that the textbook author will not be revising the title.

"Whenever we go in for revised editions, this portion will be removed from the text," the company told IANS in an email.

Aghast at the developments, retired Mumbai college Prof. Mangal Gogte said the publishers must forthwith withdraw all the copies of the book from the market, remove the chapter giving offence, and then, only be allowed to be available for use.