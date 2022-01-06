Main conspirator behind 'Bulli Bai' app arrested from Assam: report

Srinagar Jan 6: The "main conspirator" behind the online app 'Bulli Bai' that put over 100 Muslim women's pictures "on auction" with lewd remarks has been arrested by Delhi Police in Assam, Indian Express reported on Thursday.
As per the Express report which quoted KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Cell) of Delhi Police, the accused, Neeraj Bishnoi was arrested from Assam and will be brought to Delhi at 3.30 pm.
Over 100 Muslim women's pictures including those of many journalists were uploaded on the app hosted by a US-based open source named 'Github'.
A Delhi based journalist had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police in the case.