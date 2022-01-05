Major lapse in PM's security in Punjab after protesters block highway

New Delhi, Jan 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.
In a statement, the Home Ministry said that after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.
The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.
The prime minister was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred.
"Today morning the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, " the MHA statement read.
It said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that the PM would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. "He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police".
As per the ministry, around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.
"The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," it said.
The Prime Minister’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road , which were clearly not deployed.
"After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport".
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) taking cognisance of the "serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government".
"The State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action".