Major lapse in PM's security in Punjab after protesters block highway

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.

The prime minister was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred.

"Today morning the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, " the MHA statement read.