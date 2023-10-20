Man guns down parents, brother in Punjab's Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], October 20 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a man gunned down his parents and his younger brother at Tower Enclave Phase 3 under Lambra police station area in Jalandhar rural, said police.
The accused allegedly killed them using his using his father's licensed revolver.
The police suspect a property dispute among the family.
"A person Harpreet shot his father, mother and brother, using his father's licensed revolver. We suspect there was a property dispute among the family. The weapon has been seized. We are investigating the case," Balbir Singh, DCP, Jalandhar Dehaat said.
The accused has been absconding and the police have started a search operation to nab him, the DCP further said. (ANI)