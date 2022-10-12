Man severs 108-yr-old woman's feet to steal anklets

On October 9, when Jamuna Devi's daughter left for a temple, Prajapat reached the house on his scooty. He then carried the elderly woman to the washroom where he severed the legs to rob the silver anklets. To prevent the elderly woman from screaming, the accused slit her throat with a knife. He then fled the crime scene.



An investigation was launched after the incident. The suspects were interrogated. Meanwhile, the constable of the special police team spotted the accused's scooty in the CCTV footage. On this basis, the police caught Prakash Prajapat, a resident of Raisar village in Jaipur rural area.



Prakash was living in the neighborhood of Jamuna Devi's house in a rented accomodation. During interrogation, he confessed to having murdered the old woman to pay off his debt.