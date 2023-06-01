Manipur violence: Amit Shah announces separate judicial, CBI probes

Imphal, June 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a judicial probe into the month-long ethnic violence in Manipur by a retired High Court Chief Justice and CBI probe into six specific conspiracy cases.

After a four-day visit to strife-torn Manipur, the Home Minister said that a high-level peace committee headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey would be formed and people from all sections and communities, including Meitei and Kuki communities would be included in the committee.

"The judicial inquiry and the CBI probe into the six specific conspiracy cases would be closely monitored by the central government," Shah told the media in Imphal before leaving for New Delhi after a four-day visit to the restive Manipur.

He said that a joint security command headed by Chief Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh (Retired IPS officer and former CRPF Chief) would be formed and it would impartially conduct all the security related operations.

The Home Minister announced that a Joint Secretary and five director level officers would be posted in Manipur by the central government to supervise and to deal with all the issues and actions in the ongoing Manipur crisis.

The Centre would provide an additional 30,000 MT of rice besides taking all out efforts for uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, essentials, vegetables and all other required items.

Issuing a stern warning to the Kuki militants, who signed a Suspension of Operation agreement on August 22, 2008 with the government, the Home Minister said that the security forces would take strictest actions against the Kuki militants if they violate the provisions of the pact.

"The ongoing border fencing work along the India-Myanmar border (400 km) with Manipur would be expedited to prevent cross border movement of militants and inimical elements," he said, adding that there are apprehensions that the porous border is being used for drug smuggling and for movement of militants.

Noting that a permanent solution to the India-Myanmar border issue, the Home Minister said that the fencing along the border between the two countries need to be completed at the earliest.

He said biometrics of people coming from neighbouring countries are being collected.