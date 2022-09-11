Mastermind behind China-linked shell companies arrested while trying to flee India

According to the Ministry of corporate Affairs, Dortse (the name revealed by the authorities) is the mastermind of a racket incorporating a large number of shell companies with Chinese links in India and providing dummy directors on their boards.



The person was arrested on Saturday after searches were conducted on September 8 at the offices of Jillian Consultants India Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd., at Gurugram, Fininty Pvt Ltd at Bengaluru and Husys Consulting Ltd, an erstwhile listed company at Hyderabad, a ministry statement said.



Dortse had shown himself to be a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh as per the records filed with the Registrar of Companies (ROC).



Evidence procured during the enquiry by ROC Delhi and the simultaneous search operations clearly points to dummy Directors being paid by Jilian India Ltd. to act as dummies in several shell companies, official sources said.