Mathura court allows petition seeking removal of Shahi Idgah

The petitioners in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case are seeking the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and also the removal of Shahi Idgah Mosque built there.



In one of the multiple pleas filed before the court, the petitioners had requested the court to demolish the Idgah built on the trust's land declaring it as illegal and hand over the entire land to the de-facto owner, Lord Shri Krishna Virajman.