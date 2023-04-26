MG Motor launches cheapest EV in India, starting at Rs 7.98 lakh

New Delhi, April 26: British car manufacturer MG Motor India on Wednesday unveiled its smart electric vehicle -- Comet EV, at a starting price of Rs 7,98,000, which offers a certified battery range of around 230 km on a single charge.

According to the company, the new Comet EV has been evaluated to provide an encouraging and economical charging cost of Rs 519 per month.

The Comet EV is the second electric vehicle in MG Motor India's portfolio and comes with futuristic and user-friendly Smart technologies.

"The Comet EV is built on the pure electric GSEV platform, the fastest to hit the 1 million EV sales mark globally. The car seamlessly blends style, technology, and sustainability, offering a versatile and spacious ride with unparalleled safety features. At MG, we understand that the future of mobility is electric and connected," Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said in a statement.