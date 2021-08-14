MHA announces medals to NIA officials on Independence Day

An official handout by the MHA said that recognising the outstanding contribution in the service of nation, one NIA official has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service while two NIA officials have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service respectively.

As per the handout, Anil Kumar, Dy SP of NIA has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service while Inspector Neeraj Sharma and ASI Sanjeev Walia have both been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Vidhi Kumar Birdi, presently posted as DIG NIA has received a third bar to Police Medal for Gallantry for his "outstanding contribution in fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir".

Earlier, on August 12, five NIA officials were awarded Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in Investigation on Independence Day 2021.

Anurag Kumar, the then CIO of the "ISIS Conspiracy case" has been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in Investigation for the outstanding investigation culminating into conviction of 17 accused.

Amit Singh, SP NIA has also received the medal for excellent investigation in the IED blast at Dantewada Chhattisgarh which had killed MLA Bhima Mandavi.

Rakesh Balwal, SP NIA, who has investigated and charge sheeted the Pulwama attack case, Inspector Neeraj Sharma AIO of the Pulwama attack case and Kanchan Mitra, DySP NIA , CIO of the Burdwan Blast case, have also received Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in Investigation.