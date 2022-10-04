MHA designates Hizb's Chief Launching Commander as terrorist under UAPA

Srinagar Oct 4: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday declared Chief Launching Commander of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Showkat Ahmed Sheikh alias Showkat Mochi as terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
Sheikh, born in the year 1970 in Ganie Hamam, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, presently based in Pakistan, is operating as Chief Launching Commander of the terror outfit Hizb-Ul- Mujahideen, the MHA saod in a notification.
He has been accused of “coordinating infiltration and recruitment of terrorists and execution of terror attacks owing to his deep network of associates in North Kashmir”. Sheikh, the MHA said is "instrumental in spreading terror violence in Jammu and Kashmir".
"And whereas, the Central Government believes that Showkat Ahmad Sheikh alias Showkat Mochi is involved in terrorism and the said Showkat Ahmad Sheikh alias Showkat Mochi is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act. Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely: In the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 39 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:- "40. Showkat Ahmad Sheikh @ Showkat Mochi".