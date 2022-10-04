MHA designates Hizb's Chief Launching Commander as terrorist under UAPA

"And whereas, the Central Government believes that Showkat Ahmad Sheikh alias Showkat Mochi is involved in terrorism and the said Showkat Ahmad Sheikh alias Showkat Mochi is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act. Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely: In the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 39 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:- "40. Showkat Ahmad Sheikh @ Showkat Mochi".