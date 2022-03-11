Missile from India entered Pak airspace accidentally, inquiry launched: Defence Ministry

In its statement it has urged India to take effective measures to avoid such violations in the future.



On Thursday, Pakistan claimed a supersonic missile took off from Sirsa and landed within Pakistani territory. The missile was cruising at an altitude of 40,000 feet and endangered passenger flights in both Indian and Pakistani airspace, and also civilians and property on the ground.



Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General of the Pakistani Armed Forces Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said at 18.43 hours on March 9, "a high-speed flying object was picked up inside Indian flying territory by Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistani Air Force. From its initial course the object suddenly maneuvered towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan's airspace ultimately falling near Mia Channu."



He was addressing a press conference on Thursday evening on the incident. He said that there were no human casualties. "When it fell it also damaged some civilian property. Thankfully no loss or injury to human life was caused."