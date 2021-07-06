Modi cabinet reshuffle expected soon, BJP MPs asked to reach Delhi

Sources said that ahead of reshuffle the Prime Minister is likely to hold a meeting with senior ministers and party chief Nadda in the evening but there is no confirmation about the meeting.



Party functionaries claimed that calls were made to several party leaders who are expected to be inducted in the cabinet, to reach Delhi. "Following the direction of party leadership, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia are reaching Delhi today," he said.



Sources said that Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is likely to be inducted in Modi cabinet, has cut short his visit to Indore in Madhya Pradesh and is reaching the national capital in evening. "Earlier Scindia is expected to take on a flight from Indore to Delhi on July 7 at 11 a.m. But after he was asked to reach Delhi at the earliest, Scindia is leaving for Delhi from Indore at 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Before leaving for Delhi, Scindia took blessings at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain," said a BJP leader aware of the Scindia program.