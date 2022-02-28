Modi chairs high level mtg; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine's neighbouring nations to coordinate evacuation of Indians

The sources said that Puri will go to Hungary while Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation.

The decision to send these ministers came a day after Modi asserted that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the government's top priority.

Monday meeting was also attended by several ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla among other senior officials.