Monitoring activities by PLA: Army on eastern Ladakh situation

New Delhi, Jul 14: There has been no attempt by the Indian or the Chinese side to occupy the areas in eastern Ladakh from where they disengaged in February and both sides are engaged in talks to resolve the remaining issues in the region, the Army said on Wednesday.



The Army said it has been monitoring activities by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) including turnover of troops in the region.



The Army made the comments as part of a statement trashing a media report that said the Chinese military has again crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh at several places and that there has been at least one incident of clash between the two sides.