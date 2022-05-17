More people eating non-veg food, reveals data

The report in the Indian Express while quoting the recently released data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) -5 conducted in 2019-21, an overwhelming 83.4 per cent of men and 70.6 per cent of women in the 15-49 age group eat non-vegetarian food-fish, chicken and meat-daily, weekly or occasionally. As per NHFS-4, the figures stood at 78.4 per cent for men and 70 per cent for women, in order, the Express report said.