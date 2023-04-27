MP High Court judge Atul Sreedharan transferred to J&K HC

On March 28, 2023, the Supreme Court collegium has recommended that Justice from Atul Sreedharan be transferred from MP High Court to J&K Justice Atul Sreedharan has sought his transfer on the grounds that his elder daughter would enter practice next year and would be appearing before the District Court and the Indore Bench of the High Court.

“Mr. Justice Atul Sreedharan has stated that he does not desire to continue in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh when his daughter enters practice,” reads the collegium resolution.

“The collegium has resolved to accept the request of Mr Justice Atul Sreedharan and to recommend that he be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” it further stated.