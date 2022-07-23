Murmu’s victory a reply to those who pay lip service to tribal empowerment but divide communities: Shah

He said empowerment of tribals is achieved not by talking about it, but through the moves like these (Murmu’s election).

Shah added that a person belonging to a tribal Santhal community and coming from a very backward region, occupying the country’s top post is a “huge victory of democracy”.

“It is normal for one of the two contesting Presidential candidates to win, but for Droupadi Murmu to become the President – from Shrimati Droupadi Murmu to Mahamahim Droupadi Murmu – is a historic event in the 75 years of the country’s Independence,” Shah said at the National Forensic Sciences University, where he launched a host of projects.