Muslim vendors denied permission: Rules framed by Congress regime, says K'taka govt

Clarifying that the rule does not apply to street vendors outside the temple premises and action will be taken if any obstructions have been caused to them, the government said it will look into the rules and actual situation on the ground, before taking any further step on the matter.

This was in response to questions raised by opposition members in the legislative assembly following reports that banners were placed during the annual Kaup Marigudi festival in Udupi district, stating that Muslim vendors and traders should not be allowed entry.

Similar banners were also said to have been displayed at Padubidri temple festival, and also at couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district.

"While framing rules to Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments act in 2002, Rule 12 states that no property including land, building or site situated near the institution shall be leased to non-Hindus. Citing these rules, posters and banners have been put up," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Observing that it is being alleged street vendors are obstructed from engaging in trade, he said, if any obstruction is being caused to them, outside the premise of a religious place, it will be rectified and action will be taken.