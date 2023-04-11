Muslims in India doing much better: Sitharaman on negative Western 'perception'

"As opposed to, let us say, I take the name of the country and, therefore, the contrast can be sharper. Pakistan declared itself an Islamic country but said their minorities will be protected. However, Every minority there has been dwindling or has been decimated. Even some of their Muslim sects have also been decimated," said Sitharaman.

Invoking the state of minorities in Pakistan, she said Muslims in India are doing better.

"Violence prevails against Muhajirs, Shia and every other group you can name, which are not accepted by the mainstream. I don't know, Sunnis probably. Whereas, in India, you would find all Muslim communities going about their businesses and getting their children educated. Fellowships are being given by the government," she added.

Dismissing allegations of victimisation of Muslims in India, she said, "So, to say that there is violence in India affecting the Muslims is a fallacy."

"Tell me, between 2014 and today, has the (Muslim) population dwindled? Have the deaths of any particular community been disproportionately high? I would invite people who write such reports to visit India. I would host them. Let them come to India and prove their point," she added.

At the event, Sitharaman also touched on how emerging markets such as India carry the burden of "you are the emerging market."

On India's remarkable post-pandemic recovery, she said, "It's the resilience of Indians that makes them overcome challenges and even personal tragedies."

She also urged World Trade Organisation (WTO) to be more progressive.