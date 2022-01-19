Mystery of Lucknow family allegedly missing in J&K solved

Earlier reports had said that three members of a family from Lucknow -- Mehmood Ali Khan, his wife Darakshan and their son, Shavez -- had gone missing in Ramban district while they were on way from Jammu to Srinagar.

Police sources said according to Salim Khan, brother-in-law of Mehmood Ali Khan, all 3 members were murdered by elder son, Sarfaraz Khan on January 5, the day they were leaving towards Jammu by train.

"After disposing of their dead bodies, he meticulously planned to mislead the relatives and police. He clandestinely visited Jammu and Kashmir and messaged via whatsApp from his father's mobile phone on 14th January morning in which he posed as his younger brother, Shavez and said that they are stuck on the highway due to landslides.

"He even posted some pictures of the highway," said the sources.