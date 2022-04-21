National Commission for Minorities to submit report to Centre on Jahangirpuri violence

The chairman of the NCM and other members visited Jahangirpuri, she said.

Eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. Some vehicles were also torched.

"A report will be submitted to the Centre and the (Union) home ministry. If there is anything which warrants action, then we will surely recommend action... If there is anything, the minority commission will definitely respond," Shahzadi said at a press conference here.

Asked about a report by the US-based Genocide Watch warning that a "genocide" of Muslims could take place in India, the NCM member said the "foreigners are totally wrong".