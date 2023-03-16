National opposition, J&K leaders submit memorandum to ECI, seek early assembly polls

Srinagar, Mar 16: National opposition and Jammu and Kashmir regional parties on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Election Commission of India, seeking early assembly polls in the Union Territory.

News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the signatories of the memorandum include National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders of national political parties.

The memorandum read that Jammu and Kashmir is without a legislative assembly and an elected government for last five years.

“In disregard of the letter and spirit of the Constitution, an unrepresentative and unaccountable bureaucracy is allowed to run the government to the discomfort and inconvenience of the general public,“ it said.

It read that the panchayat elections and elections to other PRIs cannot be substitute to legislative assembly elections and the government and for that matter the ECI cannot avoid and delay assembly elections on that ground. “Had it been so, there would be no need to conduct assembly elections in states, that the ECI is with due dispatch and punctuality, as is evident from recently held assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland and the elections scheduled to be held in Karnataka.”