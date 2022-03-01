Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch water in Ukraine, says relative

Allegations also cropped up against the local BJP MP that he did not respond to the SOS calls from the stranded students, a charge denied by the elected representative.

Naveen was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food, his uncle Ujjanagouda claimed.

Ujjanagouda said Naveen along with others from Karnataka was stuck in a bunker in Kharkiv. He had gone out in the morning to exchange currency and to fetch food when he was caught in the shelling, in which he was killed instantaneously.

On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was no food and water in the bunker, Ujjanagouda stated.

According to Pooja Praharaj, a student coordinator in Kharkiv, soon after the attack, an Ukrainian woman picked up Naveen's phone and said its owner was being moved to a morgue.

"He lived near the Governor's House and had been standing in the queue for food. Suddenly there was an air strike that blew up the Governor's House and he was killed," Praharaj told NDTV.

The Ukrainian woman picked up his phone. "Speaking from his phone, she said the owner of this phone is being taken to the morgue," she added.

The tragic news of their child in a faraway country came as a blow to the parents back home, even as Gnanagouda's Chalageri residence in this district slipped into gloom upon receiving the information. A large number of people thronged the house to console the bereaved family.

Further, Gnanagouda alleged that no one from the Indian Embassy reached out to the stranded Indian students in Kharkiv, where his son, pursuing medicine was killed in shelling amid the Russian military offensive.