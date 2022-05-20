Navin Choudhary transferred to Mizoram as MHA transfers five IAS officers

According to an order issued to this effect, Choudhary, belonging to AGMUT cadre has been transferred to Mizoram while M Raju to Arunachal Pradesh, news agency GNS reported.

The others transferred include Sudhir Kumar (IAS, AGMUT:2005) on return from deputation to GNCTD, MRM Rao (IAS, AGMUT¨2007) from Mizoram to Goa, A Ashwin Candru (IAS AGMUT: 2019) from Mizoram to Goa and Vikramajit Singh (IPS, AGMUT: 2004) on joining the AGMUT cadre from Kerela Cadre to J&K.