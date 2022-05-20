India

Navin Choudhary transferred to Mizoram as MHA transfers five IAS officers

One IPS officer also transferred
Navin Choudhary transferred to Mizoram as MHA transfers five IAS officers
File Photo
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 20: Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday ordered transfer of five IAS and one IPS officers including Navin Kumar Choudhary and M Raju with immediate effect.

According to an order issued to this effect, Choudhary, belonging to AGMUT cadre has been transferred to Mizoram while M Raju to Arunachal Pradesh, news agency GNS reported.

The others transferred include Sudhir Kumar (IAS, AGMUT:2005) on return from deputation to GNCTD, MRM Rao (IAS, AGMUT¨2007) from Mizoram to Goa, A Ashwin Candru (IAS AGMUT: 2019) from Mizoram to Goa and Vikramajit Singh (IPS, AGMUT: 2004) on joining the AGMUT cadre from Kerela Cadre to J&K.

Navin Choudhary

Related Stories

No stories found.