Navy bolsters maritime security amid rising threats in Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden

New Delhi, Dec 31: As maritime security incidents increase along international shipping routes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Central/North Arabian Sea the Indian Navy has increased its vigil in the sea ensuring the safety and security of merchant shipping in the region, reaffirming its proactive stance in the face of evolving maritime challenges.

Last week, the MV Ruen piracy incident, occurring approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast, and a recent drone attack on the MV Chem Pluto, about 220 nautical miles southwest of Porbandar, underscore a concerning shift in maritime incidents closer to the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

In response to these evolving threats, the Navy has taken decisive measures to significantly bolster maritime surveillance efforts in the Central/North Arabian Sea. Concurrently, force levels have been increased to address the escalating challenges.

Task Groups, featuring destroyers and frigates, have been strategically deployed for maritime security operations, prepared to render timely assistance to merchant vessels in the event of any incident.

Elevating its aerial capabilities, the Indian Navy has intensified surveillance through long-range maritime patrol aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), ensuring comprehensive maritime domain awareness.

In a collaborative effort towards safeguarding the Exclusive Economic Zone, the Navy is working in close coordination with the Coast Guard, employing a unified approach to enhance the effectiveness of surveillance operations.

The situation is under continuous scrutiny by the Navy, in collaboration with national maritime agencies.