Navy to commission Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer Imphal on Tuesday

New Delhi, Dec 24: The commissioning ceremony of the Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer “Imphal” is scheduled to take place at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, on December 26. The ceremony, to be graced by the Chief Guest, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marks the formal induction of the third ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyer into the Navy.

Imphal, a product of indigenous design by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and construction by Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai, underscores India’s growing prowess in shipbuilding.

Imphal’s commissioning pays homage to Manipur’s historical contributions, making it the largest and most advanced destroyer named after a city from the northeast. The ceremony underscores the city’s and the region’s salience in shaping India’s history, contributing to national security, sovereignty, and prosperity.

Imphal is designed to operate under Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions, emphasizing high automation and stealth features for increased combat capability and survivability.

Delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20, 2023, after rigorous trials both in the harbour and at sea, Imphal has already demonstrated its combat effectiveness by test-firing the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile in November 2023.

The ship’s crest was unveiled in November 2023 by the defence minister in New Delhi, highlighting its achievements and contributions. Upon commissioning, INS Imphal will join the Western Naval Command, adding a formidable asset to the naval fleet.

Imphal, part of Project 15B (Visakhapatnam class), represents the latest advancement in indigenous destroyers, boasting upgraded capabilities and a significant indigenous content of 75%. With a length of 163 meters and a displacement of 7,400 tons, Imphal stands as one of the most potent warships constructed in India.

Equipped for speeds exceeding 30 knots, Imphal features sophisticated weapons and sensors, including Surface to Surface Missile and Surface Air Missiles. The ship’s Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities are enhanced by indigenously developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers, and ASW helicopters. Imphal’s construction and trial period have set a record for the shortest duration for any indigenous destroyer. From keel laying on May 19, 2017, to launching on April 20, 2019, and delivery on October 20, 2023, the ship has completed its trials in a timeframe of six months.