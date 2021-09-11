NC leader's murder: Delhi Police in multi-state search for two suspects

Several teams have been formed and search operations are being carried out in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir to nab the two suspects, identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Punjab, who was staying with Wazir in the same flat in Basai Darapur area in west Delhi, and Harmeet Singh, a resident of Jammu, and known to Wazir.

"Apart from the several teams sent out to different states, we are also regularly coordinating with the police in all states where there is a possibility of the suspects hiding. Their phone numbers shared by Wazir's family have been put under surveillance," Delhi Police spokesman, DCP Chinmoy Biswal said.

He said two teams have been sent to Jammu, one to Punjab, and several other teams including of Crime Branch, are investigating in Delhi and other neighbouring states.

"A board has also been formed which will conduct a post-mortem of Wazir's body," he added.

The motive of the murder will only become clear after both suspects are arrested, police said.

Police also said that the mobile phones of both the suspects were active till Wednesday.

According to police, Wazir had come to Delhi from Jammu's Gandhi Nagar area on September 2 and was supposed to take a flight for Canada on September 3. However, he never made it to the airport. His family had tried to reach him but got no response, police said.

"The incident of his death came to light on Thursday morning after the neighbours called police regarding foul smell emanating from the flat he was reportedly staying in. Police reached the spot and broke open the door to find Wazir's decomposed body lying on the floor," DCP, West, Urvija Goel had told media persons.

Wazir was a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and also the Chairman of J&K's Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee and President of the state Transport Union for the last three decades.