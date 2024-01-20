NCC playing crucial role, says Rajnath

New Delhi, Jan 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that machines can perform physical and intellectual tasks but cannot be creative, generate consciousness or develop interpersonal skills like humans.

“This is where the NCC is playing a crucial role,” the Defence Minister said.

He said that with time and further advancements, people will begin to focus more on creating a career in sectors where machines cannot execute the desired tasks.

“Creativity, interpersonal skills, emotional intelligence and sensitivity are the qualities which will make a person relevant and employable in the present age of machines and artificial intelligence,” Singh said while addressing the NCC cadets at Delhi Cantt.

He appreciated the NCC for equipping the cadets with these qualities and ensuring their all-round development to lead the next generation.