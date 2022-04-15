Nearly 48% rise in home isolation cases of Covid in last one week in Delhi: Data

On Thursday, the number of home isolation cases stood at 574 while 325 new coronavirus cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent.

The daily cases have been on the rise in the last few days while the positivity rate here has been registered in excess of one per cent since April 4 when it had stood at 1.34 per cent.

As the Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.57 per cent on April 1 to 2.39 per cent on April 14, the number of home isolation cases has shown an upward trend in the last one week.

On April 8, the city had reported 146 cases with a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent and 388 patients were under home isolation, according to the data shared by city health department authorities.

The count of home isolation cases has steadily increased in this period, rising to 574 on April 14.The corresponding figures on April 11 was 447 and on April 13 it had stood at 504. There has been a rise of nearly 48 per cent in the home isolation cases in the last one week.