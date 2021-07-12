NEET-2021 to be held on Sept 12: Union Education Minister

New Delhi, July 12:The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 exam will be conducted across the country on September 12 following the Covid-19 protocols. The application process for NEET (UG) 2021 will start from 5 p.m. on Tuesday through the website(s) of the NTA, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

Pradhan said that during the NEET exam on September 12, all the rules to prevent COVID-19 will be followed.



He said, "To ensure social distancing, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 centres used in 2020."