NEET-PG 2021: DGHS tells SC no further rounds of counselling can be conducted, software closed

The DGHS said since the software is closed, further rounds of counselling could not be conducted to fill up the medical seats.



The DGHS in an affidavit, submitted the software, which was used for online counselling of NEET-PG 2021, is closed and refund of security deposit for participating in PG counselling has been initiated.



It also added that the petitioner has made the plea at a belated stage and it may impact the whole process for upcoming counselling session for NEET-PG 2022, and it is also difficult to run concurrently counselling for two academic sessions.



A vacation bench comprising Justices M.R. Shah and Aniruddha Bose on Wednesday sought response from the Central government on petitions seeking a special stray round of counselling for the 1,456 vacant seats.



The DGHS said it has acted in a bonafide manner and complied with the direction of the apex court in full letter and spirit, and no further rounds apart from four online rounds of counselling could be conducted.



It added that NEET-PG 2021 counselling was delayed due to third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.