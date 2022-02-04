NEET-PG-22: SC posts plea to extend internship deadline for hearing on Feb 8

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it has come to know in the afternoon that thethe government has postponed the examination for of 6-8 weeks.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the six students who have filed the petition, said that postponement of the exam by 6-8 weeks only impacted the larger relief sought by the petitioners but still some issues remain.

He said the issue was that deadline of May 31, 2022 has been fixed for completion of one year internship which was difficult to meet as the doctors after an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have got engaged in COVID duty.

Sankaranarayanan said that pursuant to the Prime Minister's announcement circulars were issued by various colleges and these doctors joined as frontline workers for COVID duties.

He pointed out to the bench that the last date for filling the application for the students has been fixed February 4.

The bench said, We can always extend the deadline but we would like to hear the other side also .

It asked Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre in some other matter, to take instructions with regard to relief sought by the MBBS students.