‘Next August 15, will present account of country's achievements,’ PM Modi says will return to Red Fort in 2024

The prime minister in his address referred to the people of India as “my family members” (parivaarjan) from his previous “my fellow citizens”. (deshvasiyon).

PM Modi began his Independence Day speech with, "My beloved 140 crore family members."

The prime minister called on the people to get rid of corruption, nepotism and appeasement. He said that corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country and noted that political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – “party of the family, by the family and for the family”.

"I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils - corruption, dynasty and appeasement," he added.

Balloons in the colours of the Tiranga were released at the Red Fort in the national capital after the conclusion of PM’s speech. After his address, PM Modi interacted with cadets of the NCC.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into the ‘Amrit Kaal’ (golden era).

PM Modi had previously outlined the Centre's commitment to make India a developed country by 2047, which will be the centenary year of the country's independence.