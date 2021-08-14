NGT refuses to modify order on deregistration of 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the appeal against its order has already been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

As noted in the order dated July 18, 2016, appeal against order dated April 7, 2015 directing that more than 10 years old diesel vehicles be not allowed to ply on Delhi-NCR roads was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

In these circumstances, modification sought is in the nature of review. Review of the order against which appeal has already been dismissed is not permissible. The applications are dismissed, the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana Progressive Schools Conference, an association of CBSE and ICSE-affiliated schools in the state of Haryana, seeking impleadment and modification of orders of the NGT.

By the said orders, the NGT directed the deregistration of diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years of age.

The basis of prayer in the present applications was that the COVID-19 period should be excluded for calculating the period of 10 years.