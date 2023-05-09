NIA raids multiple locations in J&K, Tamil Nadu in separate cases

New Delhi, May 9 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday conducting raids in Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu in separate cases, sources said.

A source said that in Tamil Nadu the NIA was raiding ten locations belonging to the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) premises were also being raided.The NIA teams were examining a number of incriminating documents.