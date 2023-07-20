Nine killed as speeding Jaguar ploughs into crowd in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, July 20: Nine people were killed and over 15 injured after a speeding luxury car ploughed into a crowd on the ISKCON bridge in Ahmedabad on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. on the bridge located on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway when the Jaguar, reported to be running at over 100 kmph, ploughed into a crowd gathered there after an accident between two vehicles, a police official said.

The overspeeding vehicle coming from Rajpath Club hit the unsuspecting crowd. The force of the impact was so tremendous that it sent people flying through the air, some landing approximately 25 to 30 feet away.

Chaos prevailed on the bridge as rescue teams and local police descended upon the scene. The injured victims were rushed to the Civil Hospital.