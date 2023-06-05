NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras top educational institution, Miranda House best college

New Delhi, June 5: IIT Madras has once again become the number one educational institution of the country, and Delhi University's Miranda House is the number one among all the colleges.

On Monday, the Union Education Ministry announced NIRF India Rankings 2023 for colleges and other higher educational institutions. Delhi University's Hindu College is second in the list of colleges.

In a feat without precedence in Indian Higher Education, IIT Madras held on its No. 1 ranking in the 'Overall' category for the Fifth Consecutive Year and in 'Engineering' Category for the Eighth Consecutive Year, right from the first edition of the Rankings in 2016.

The Ministry of Education said, "This is the eighth consecutive edition of India Rankings of institutions of higher education in India in five categories, namely overall Colleges, Universities, Research Institutions and Innovation and eight subject domains, namely Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Planning, Dental and Agriculture and Allied Sectors."

As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), overall ranking of Indian Institute of Technology Madras is number one. Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru is in 2nd place, IIT Delhi is at the third spot, IIT Bombay 4, IIT Kanpur 5, AIIMS Delhi 6, IIT Kharagpur 7, IIT Roorkee8, IIT Guwahati 9 and Jawaharlal Nehru University is at number 10.

On the other hand, JNU has performed much better in the University rankings. As per the NIRF University ranking, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is number one among all universities in the country.