Nitin Gadkari inaugurates country's tallest national flag at Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar

Earlier last month, the Poonch Brigade of the Indian Army on September 21 unfurled a 72-feet-high national flag at Ajote War Memorial in Poonch to honour the fallen heroes of the district. Indian Army in collaboration with Flag Foundation of India installed the national flag.

The National Flag is a horizontal tricolour of saffron (kesaria) at the top, white in the middle and green at the bottom in equal proportion. The ratio of the width of the flag to its length is two to three. In the centre of the white band is a navy-blue wheel which represents the chakra.