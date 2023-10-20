Nitin Gadkari inaugurates country's tallest national flag at Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a 418 feet national flag, the tallest in the country, at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar district.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present on the occasion.
Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Nitin Gadkari said, "It is the golden day of my life. I have come to the Attari-Wagah border for the first time. NHAI has installed the tallest national flag here. This is a place that inspires you to be patriotic. I have done a lot of things in life - tunnels, bridges but this is the most amazing. I am delighted. I thank the jawans who are guarding our borders."
Earlier last month, the Poonch Brigade of the Indian Army on September 21 unfurled a 72-feet-high national flag at Ajote War Memorial in Poonch to honour the fallen heroes of the district. Indian Army in collaboration with Flag Foundation of India installed the national flag.
The National Flag is a horizontal tricolour of saffron (kesaria) at the top, white in the middle and green at the bottom in equal proportion. The ratio of the width of the flag to its length is two to three. In the centre of the white band is a navy-blue wheel which represents the chakra.
The top saffron colour indicates the strength and courage of the country. The white middle band indicates peace and truth with Dharma Chakra. The green shows the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land.
Its design is that of the wheel which appears on the abacus of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka. Its diameter approximates the width of the white band and it has 24 spokes.
The design of the National Flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 22 July 1947. (ANI)