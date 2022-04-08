No curbs on media in J&K: Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur

Srinagar Apr 8: The Centre on Thursday said that it has not imposed curbs on news media in Jammu and Kashmir, a report said.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur made the claim in the Parliament on Friday in response to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Abir Ranjan Biswas in Rajya Sabha in view of a recently-released Press Council of India’s fact-finding committee (FFC) report on news media in Jammu and Kashmir, a report in the Hindustan Times said.
The FFC set up by the Press Council of India in September, submitted its report on March 8. As per the report, “news media in the Jammu and Kashmir region, especially in the Valley, is slowly being choked mainly because of the extensive curbs imposed by the local administration”.
However, Thakur, as per the HT report, said that the "ministry of home affairs has informed that there have been no instances of any harassment to the media persons by the authorities since 2017.”
Thakur however said that the law enforcement agencies "take action against any person, without any discrimination of profession or otherwise, who is found to be involved in any activity that poses threat to the security and sovereignty of the country".