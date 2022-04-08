No curbs on media in J&K: Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur

The FFC set up by the Press Council of India in September, submitted its report on March 8. As per the report, “news media in the Jammu and Kashmir region, especially in the Valley, is slowly being choked mainly because of the extensive curbs imposed by the local administration”.

However, Thakur, as per the HT report, said that the "ministry of home affairs has informed that there have been no instances of any harassment to the media persons by the authorities since 2017.”